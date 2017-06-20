Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

June’s theme is SOCIAL STUDIES. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

June’s Collage Kit is filled with lustrous images primed to get your creative juices flowing. Use these shiny objects below to create your own collage.

Here’s the first page:

And the second:

Here is an otherworldly background:

And a second one:

Another one:

And a fourth:

Send the collage you made with this kit to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, June 26. In the email, please use the subject line “June Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you can. Later this month we’ll publish a gallery of your collages. We can’t wait to see your creations! ♦