June’s Collage Kit is filled with lustrous images primed to get your creative juices flowing. Use these shiny objects below to create your own collage.
Here’s the first page:
And the second:
Here is an otherworldly background:
And a second one:
And a fourth:
Send the collage you made with this kit to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, June 26. In the email, please use the subject line “June Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you can. Later this month we’ll publish a gallery of your collages. We can’t wait to see your creations! ♦