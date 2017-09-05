Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

In this week’s episode of the Rookie Podcast, Tavi interviews the president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards! They talk about Cecile’s path to activism, how she missed her college graduation to attend a protest, what “defunding” Planned Parenthood actually means, and what we can do to protect reproductive rights. Also, comedian and Rookie contributor Sandy Honig jumps into Starter Pack, a pod feature where we introduce a subject you might be into and give recommendations for what to watch/listen/read/do to learn more about that thing. This week’s Starter Pack is on alternative comedy (aka absurdist or just weird comedy) and includes a bunch of videos for getting to know the work of a few absurdly funny people. Last but not least: Aminatou Sow, cohost of one of our favorite podcasts, Call Your Girlfriend, gives advice on moving away from home and dealing with homesickness. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher!

P.S. We want to hear your voice. Email a voice memo—with a review of the podcast, a question, or whatever is on your mind—to [email protected] , and we may feature it in a future episode. ♦