This week on the Rookie Podcast, Tavi interviews writer George Saunders. Their long chat covers writing, navigating rejection, George’s new book Lincoln in the Bardo, and tons of insight and advice on being an artist and, most important, a person. Also! Rookie contributor Anne T. Donahue teaches us a crucial Life Skill: How to say no to whatever you don’t want to do—in a nice way, of course. Last but not least, New York Times writers Jenna Wortham and Jazmine Hughes give advice on being confident in who you are (short answer: ask yourself what Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, or Beyoncé would do). So much goodness! Go listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦