This week on the Rookie Podcast, Tavi chats with Lisa Hanawalt, illustrator, co-host of the podcast Baby Geniuses, and production designer of BoJack Horseman. Highlights: What it means to be a “horse girl” in high school, revisiting childhood obsessions, and finding your style as an artist. After, there’s a bonus art chat: Mukta Mohan interviews Ilse Valfré, illustrator and fashion designer, about starting her own business. Last but not least, we present a special edition of Ask a Grown, in which married couple Emily V. Gordon (writer and Rookie contributor) and Kumail Nanjiani (comedian, Silicon Valley star, and Ask a Grown Man alum) answer your questions. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher! ♦