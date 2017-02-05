Welcome to the latest episode of the Rookie Podcast! This week, Tavi talks with Durga Chew-Bose, essayist and author of the newly released Too Much and Not the Mood. They get into writing, letting yourself go on tangents, and Durga’s comforting reminder that there’s room for everybody in the world: “No thought you have has to be that original. There’s room for everybody’s version of themselves. Even if some of your writing one day isn’t what you think is the best, or that you said it better in an email, you know, tomorrow’s a new day.” Jamia Wilson, Rookie contributor and captain of Club Thrive, presents a new and crucial Life Skill: How to correct people when they mispronounce your name. Do people mispronounce your name? Have you mispronounced someone’s name and felt bad about it? These tips will help you navigate any name-related awkwardness. We also unveil a new theme song, by our pal Shamir, and the cherry on top of this whole episode is that we hear from Rookie readers/listeners like you! Back when this podcast was just a twinkle in our eyes, we asked you to send us voice memos about what Rookie means to you. Having some of your voices on this now-real Rookie Podcast is a dream come true. Listen on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher, and send us your own voice memo at [email protected] ♦