Fantasia

In the early morning,

sun cresting the horizon

everything looks plastic,

like some kind of fantasy,

sun and moon in the same sky.

The semi-suburbs of my street

are lit like a stage

in pink and orange.

And a heron,

large and graceful,

wings the color of the sky,

flies overhead.

As if it were the phoenix,

rising from the ashes of the dawn.

—By Norah Brady