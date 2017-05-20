Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

If you’re anything like me, you probably need a bit of motivation to get through these last few days of the school year. Don’t get me wrong, I love school, but mid-May is when I start to slow down. Instead of actually doing work, I just hopefully look to the last day. And then suddenly it’s time for exams and everything that was going slowly happens all at once. Friends graduate, final projects are returned, and I find myself staring at the blank expanse called summer. If you’re in a similar situation, here are some inspirational quotes—pulled from the Rookie Podcast—to help you (figuratively) catapult yourself into motivation.

Download wise words from Rookie pal Rowan Blanchard here:

From Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad here:

And Planned Parenthood’s president, Cecile Richards, here:

Have a good end of the school year! ♦