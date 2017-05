Ways to say “school’s out forever.”

You can use these printable postcards to write end-of-the-year goodbye letters to friends and family, or to say congratulations to classmates who are getting out. They would also be pretty perfect as graduation party invitations or thank you notes.

Download the first page here:

And the second page here:

♡ to the class of 2017! ♦