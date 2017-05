Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Everyone deserves some recognition, especially at the end of the school year. (You. got. through. it!) Print these achievement ribbons and celebrate your success, however you define it.

Get the first ribbon here:

The next one here:

Another one here:

And a fourth and final one here:

Everyone’s a winner! ♦