The prospect of change can be terrifying. I’m enamored with the idea that the unknown reaches out to us. It wants to welcome us into our futures. Sunlight searches for us. We are born to shine, and nature endorses this. We have to be willing to step forward into what waits for us outside our comfort zones. You have the capability. Receive the flowers of opportunity that life offers you.



Sunlight searches for you

gold-blood flows in you



Thank you to Ana for modeling.