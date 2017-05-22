The school year is coming to an end, and I’ve been experimenting with new looks for summer. Today, I’m taking it back to the elements with fire-inspired eyes. Whether you’re just out-and-about, or attending a fancy gathering, these flaming eyes will be lit!
What you’ll need:
- Eyebrow pencil
- Orange-red lipstick
- Eyelid primer
- Yellow eyeliner
- Red liquid lipstick
- Gold eyeshadow
- Black liquid eyeliner
- Black lipstick
- Sparkly lipgloss
How to do it:
Step One
Begin by lightly filling in your eyebrows with a brow pencil or gel in the color of your choice. On your cheeks and chin, use a red-orange lipstick as blush/highlighter. You can swap it out for actual blush if you want. Don’t be afraid to get heavy-handed with the color because it will look like you’re lit from within!
Step Two
Blend eyelid primer over your eyelids. You really want the colors to stand out and stay put. Applying primer before putting anything else on will accomplish that. Then, with yellow eyeliner, color in your eyelids. Alternately, you can use a bright-yellow eyeshadow. After coloring in your lids, use a liner to sketch where you want flames. This part doesn’t have to be precise because it’ll be cleaned up in later steps.
Step Three
To color in the flames, put red liquid lipstick in the center of your eyelids. Blend the outlines with a fingertip so the yellow eyeliner creates orange creases.
Step Four
To really make your flames pop, apply a light layer of shimmery gold eyeshadow in the center of your lids and blended outward.
Step Five
Using a black liquid liner, outline the flames. After, you can touch up the center of the flames with yellow eyeliner. Now your eyes are done!
Step Six
On your lips, layer a sparkly lip gloss over a black lipstick.
The look is complete! Now go set the world ablaze! With your makeup—not, like, literally. ♦