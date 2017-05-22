Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

The school year is coming to an end, and I’ve been experimenting with new looks for summer. Today, I’m taking it back to the elements with fire-inspired eyes. Whether you’re just out-and-about, or attending a fancy gathering, these flaming eyes will be lit!

What you’ll need:

Eyebrow pencil

Orange-red lipstick

Eyelid primer

Yellow eyeliner

Red liquid lipstick

Gold eyeshadow

Black liquid eyeliner

Black lipstick

Sparkly lipgloss

How to do it:

Step One

Begin by lightly filling in your eyebrows with a brow pencil or gel in the color of your choice. On your cheeks and chin, use a red-orange lipstick as blush/highlighter. You can swap it out for actual blush if you want. Don’t be afraid to get heavy-handed with the color because it will look like you’re lit from within!

Step Two

Blend eyelid primer over your eyelids. You really want the colors to stand out and stay put. Applying primer before putting anything else on will accomplish that. Then, with yellow eyeliner, color in your eyelids. Alternately, you can use a bright-yellow eyeshadow. After coloring in your lids, use a liner to sketch where you want flames. This part doesn’t have to be precise because it’ll be cleaned up in later steps.

Step Three

To color in the flames, put red liquid lipstick in the center of your eyelids. Blend the outlines with a fingertip so the yellow eyeliner creates orange creases.

Step Four

To really make your flames pop, apply a light layer of shimmery gold eyeshadow in the center of your lids and blended outward.

Step Five

Using a black liquid liner, outline the flames. After, you can touch up the center of the flames with yellow eyeliner. Now your eyes are done!

Step Six

On your lips, layer a sparkly lip gloss over a black lipstick.

The look is complete! Now go set the world ablaze! With your makeup—not, like, literally. ♦