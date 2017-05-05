Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

In the summer of 2016, I was at a friend’s house. She had a jar on her desk where she collected notes with positive memories from each day. At the end of the year, she brought the jar to my house and we read the memories, reminiscing about the great times we shared. Her half-time capsule, half–memory-collector was so cool that I started a box version for myself. Today, I pass this great idea on to you.

What you’ll need:

A box of any sort. I used old Glossier packaging.

Markers, stickers, and other stuff to decorate with

Tape

A pen

Some paper

Patience

Optional: A box cutter

How to do it:

Step One

Find a container like a box or jar. Decorate and personalize it.

Step Two

Choose a date to start collecting notes and a date to open your box, then promise yourself you’ll stick to the plan. I started mine on January 1, and I’ll open it on December 31. You could do this for a couple weeks or a few months. It’s more satisfying the longer you wait, though.

Step Three

Every day, think of at least one positive thing that happened. “Positive” is broad, so it could be something that happened to you, or something funny from your English class. It’s totally your call. Write down all the good things that happened and include the date. Fold up the memories and put them in the box.

Step Four

You can open and close your box each day when you add new notes. Or you can tape the box shut, then use a box cutter to make a slit in the lid. That way, you won’t be able to see the notes again until the opening date. Keep collecting notes until you reach your goal. Open the box and relive the goodness! ♦