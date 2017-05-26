Songs that ring real and true to the singer.

We met Canadian R&B singer and Vine virtuoso Ruth B. last year, when her single “Lost Boy” was showing up on our summer of ’16 playlists. Ruth released her first full-length record, Safe Haven, earlier this month; in honor of that milestone, we asked her to send us a list of her favorite-ever songs.

1. “To Zion” by Lauryn Hill feat. Carlos Santana

I really love Lauryn’s ability to tell a beautiful story using really lovely melodies. I felt everything she said in this song.

2. “Lego House” by Ed Sheeran

This is one of the first Ed Sheeran songs I ever heard, and I fell in love immediately. The story in the song made perfect sense to me.

3. “The Reason” by Said the Whale

I love the sound of this song. Very classic, and I love the mood it sets.

4. “Close Your Eyes and Count to Ten” by Group Love

One of my all-time favorite songs. This has the perfect production/lyrics/vocals for a perfect summer day.

5. “Jesus Walks” by Kanye West

Probably the first rap song I ever made a point to memorize.

6. “Blackbird” by the Beatles

This was the first song my brother learned how to play on guitar, and we used to sing it all the time. This song has always felt like home.

7. “Waiting on the World to Change” by John Mayer

I love these lyrics and the message. It always made me feel OK with not being OK sometimes.

8. “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson

I love when music makes you think. This song has a very simple but powerful message. Plus, it’s Michael. The greatest.

9. “Someone Like You” by Adele

The perfect song for a relationship gone wrong. This song was always there for me.

10. “Without You” by Lana del Rey

I really relate to this song. I used to listen to this on all my flights to New York, and it made me feel so real and honest. ♦