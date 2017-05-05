Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

This playlist is filled with songs that will make you want to dance around for hours. With graduation and the end of the school year just around the corner, turn up the volume and celebrate.