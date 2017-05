“I feel like each of my limbs is bound to a different horse.”

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

They tell me that there is no reason for me to be panicked, or afraid, or nervous. Read More »

I watch my childhood television shows. I eat more for one meal than I did in two days at school. Read More »