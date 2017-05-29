Good morning! Start your week with this edition of Daily Links

Collage by Ruby Aitken, using an image via Warner Bros.

Women-only screenings of Wonder Woman have sold out despite the controversy surrounding them. My friends and I loved the book in middle school, so I’m looking forward to the movie.

Photo via Bustle.

Here’s a look at trans rights progress made in 2016. For the most part, it’s positive, with more and more healthcare providers realizing the importance of trans-inclusive care.

Photo via The New York Times.

In my opinion, the best people to get book recommendations from are bookstore owners or novelists. Here are summer reading recommendations from novelists who also own bookstores, (including Emma Straub!). ♦