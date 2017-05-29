The superhero film will be released this week. Plus: trans rights, & more.

Good morning! Start your week with this edition of Daily Links…

Women-only screenings of Wonder Woman have sold out despite the controversy surrounding them. My friends and I loved the book in middle school, so I’m looking forward to the movie.

Here’s a look at trans rights progress made in 2016. For the most part, it’s positive, with more and more healthcare providers realizing the importance of trans-inclusive care.

In my opinion, the best people to get book recommendations from are bookstore owners or novelists. Here are summer reading recommendations from novelists who also own bookstores, (including Emma Straub!). ♦