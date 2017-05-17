The Trump administration’s attack on reproductive rights, and more.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Welcome to Wednesday! Here are your Daily Links…

It’s National Women’s Health Week, and Broadly has a breakdown of all the ways the Trump administration has tried to attack women’s health. —Diamond Sharp

This oral history of the rise of the Strokes will make you want to re-listen or delve for the first time (lucky!) into their canonical, influential discography.

At Vanity Fair, writer Rebecca Keegan wonders whether the Cannes Film Festival still matters in its 70th year. The festival starts this week and will premiere a variety of films. —Fanta Sylla ♦