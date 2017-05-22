An explainer for the show’s revival. Plus: More news for your morning.

Good morning! Start your week with this edition of Daily Links…

I have never watched Twin Peaks, but I’ve heard so much about it that I’m intrigued. If you’re in the same boat (or even a fan), this article decodes Twin Peaks. Showtime’s revival of the series premiered on Sunday.

Four members of Parsons School of Design’s class of 2017 talked to i-D about their hopes for the future. This behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be a young designer is fascinating.

A major electricity crisis is emerging in the Middle East. ♦