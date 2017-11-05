Stories behind the show’s most memorable music. Plus: The possibility of alien life, and more.

’Morning! Dive into Thursday with these Daily Links…

The creator of Bob’s Burgers, Loren Bouchard, explains the stories behind the most popular and memorable music numbers in the show.

A new book edited by leading quantum physicist Jim Al-Khalili explores the possibility of the existence of aliens. For those of us who are interested in the potential of extraterrestrial life, the topic never gets old. —Upasna Barath

A large number of grads have their backs to DeVos now as she speaks. It's a little hard to hear her words. pic.twitter.com/yVXsqLVJQv — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) May 10, 2017

At Bethune-Cookman University, graduating students protested Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s commencement speech. —Diamond Sharp ♦