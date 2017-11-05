’Morning! Dive into Thursday with these Daily Links…
The creator of Bob’s Burgers, Loren Bouchard, explains the stories behind the most popular and memorable music numbers in the show.
A new book edited by leading quantum physicist Jim Al-Khalili explores the possibility of the existence of aliens. For those of us who are interested in the potential of extraterrestrial life, the topic never gets old. —Upasna Barath
A large number of grads have their backs to DeVos now as she speaks. It's a little hard to hear her words. pic.twitter.com/yVXsqLVJQv
— Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) May 10, 2017
At Bethune-Cookman University, graduating students protested Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’s commencement speech. —Diamond Sharp ♦