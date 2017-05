The woman behind the holiday. Plus: More news we’re reading.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Start your week with this edition of Daily Links…

This is a fascinating read on the woman who created Mother’s Day. —Diamond Sharp

The new season of Aziz Ansari’s series Master of None is now on Netflix. In an interview, co-creator Alan Yang talked about pasta, shooting in Italy, and creating personal episodes.

After realizing how much anxiety she and her mother shared, this writer decided they should try hypnosis together. —Ori ♦