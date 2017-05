The director wins at the Cannes Film Festival. Plus: More news for your morning.

Sofia Coppola won the award for best director at the Cannes Film Festival for her new movie, Beguiled. She’s the second woman in the festival’s 71-year history to receive the honor.

Read this interview with the costume designers from Girlboss, Big Little Lies, and Insecure about how clothes tell stories.

This article explores the relationships between the U.S. and international prison systems. ♦