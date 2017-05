Hillary Clinton announces a new nonprofit. Plus: A profile of Missy Elliott, & more.

Hello! Get your Tuesday started with this edition of Daily Links…

Hillary Clinton formally announced Onward Together, her nonprofit dedicated to connecting established and new activist groups and aiding their fundraising.

Missy Elliott’s career has been going strong for nearly 20 years, and this in-depth profile is a fascinating read.

Donald Trump reportedly shared classified information with Russian officials. ♦