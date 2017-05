An interview with the author of Everything, Everything, and more.

Nicola Yoon, author of Everything, Everything, talks about the need for diverse books, her novel’s film adaption (starring Amandla Stenberg!), and more. —Diamond Sharp

Is the personal essay era dead? Read about how TMI became commodified.

Chris Cornell, the iconic frontman of Soundgarden and Audioslave, has died. Listen to “Blackhole Sun” and check out this touching ode to him and his impact. —Ashley Reese. ♦