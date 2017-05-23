Twenty-two are dead in a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Good morning. Start your Tuesday with this edition of Daily Links…

Twenty-two people are dead and at least 59 others have been injured in a terrorist attack in Manchester, England. Among the confirmed victims are Georgina Callander, 18, and Saffie Rose Roussos, eight. An explosion ripped through the Manchester Arena while thousands attended an Ariana Grande concert Monday night. —Diamond Sharp

Netflix has reportedly picked up a movie starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o inspired by a viral tweet. Ava DuVernay is on board to direct what appears to be a collaboration of epic proportions.

How dead is the Great Barrier Reef really? This video explores the actual ecological damage that has occurred to our planet’s largest coral reef system amidst many incorrect and conflicting facts.

Read this profile of former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, including her stance against Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban and her extensive career in law. —Emily Wood ♦