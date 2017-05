Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Happy Friday! Kick off the weekend with this edition of Daily Links…

Amandla Stenberg dropped a video for her cover of Mac DeMarco’s “Let My Baby Stay.” The dreamy video is for a song on the soundtrack for Everything, Everything, which Stenberg stars in.

Here’s a look at an exhibit by artist Lynette Yiadom-Boakye in which she uses classical European-style portraiture to depict black lives.

This article delves into how Riverdale and other teen dramas constantly sideline black female characters. ♦