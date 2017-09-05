Hello! The latest edition of Daily Links is coming your way…

Collage by Ruby Aitken, using a photo via The New York Times.

Emma Watson won the gender-neutral film acting award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday. MTV’s decision to create a genderless award category is a step in the right direction.

Photo via Broadly.

This Broadly article explores the connection between love and addiction. I’m interested in the idea that love and addiction are two things that aren’t often intuitively linked but can go hand in hand.

Photo via Buzzfeed.

Dove’s new line of body wash bottles “shaped like women” quickly backfired, as people critiqued and joked about the brand’s disappointing attempt at corporate feminism. ♦