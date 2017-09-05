Emma Watson’s win at the MTV Movie and TV Awards. Plus: More news we’re reading.

Hello! The latest edition of Daily Links is coming your way…

Emma Watson won the gender-neutral film acting award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday. MTV’s decision to create a genderless award category is a step in the right direction.

This Broadly article explores the connection between love and addiction. I’m interested in the idea that love and addiction are two things that aren’t often intuitively linked but can go hand in hand.

Dove’s new line of body wash bottles “shaped like women” quickly backfired, as people critiqued and joked about the brand’s disappointing attempt at corporate feminism. ♦