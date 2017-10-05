A look at women’s experiences with autism. Plus: FBI Director James Comey has been fired.

Good morning! Start your Wednesday with this edition of Daily Links…

We don’t talk about autism enough. This article reports on the difficulties of working while being a woman on the spectrum. This is a necessary read.

Writer Dayna Evans profiled Jessica B. Harris, a food expert and historian. Her recently released memoir contains anecdotes about her friendships with writers James Baldwin, Toni Morrison, Maya Angelou and, of course, about food. —Fanta Sylla

Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday night. Comey’s firing comes right before his scheduled testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connection to Russia. —Diamond Sharp ♦