Chelsea Manning has been released from prison. Plus: More news for your morning.

Chelsea Manning has been released from prison. The former Army intelligence analyst, who provided hundreds of thousands of classified and sensitive documents to WikiLeaks, was granted clemency by former President Obama.

Meet Julie Lalonde, a Canadian feminist activist spreading awareness and information about preventing sexual violence to high schoolers. —Upasna Barath

Screenwriter and actor Lena Waithe talks about coming out, Master of None, her upcoming projects, and more in this thoughtful interview with Vulture. —Diamond Sharp ♦