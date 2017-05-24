An update in the 15-year-old’s case. Plus: More news we’re reading.

Bresha Meadows, 15, who was facing possible long-term imprisonment for the killing of her allegedly abusive father, has pleaded guilty. With the guilty plea, she will serve an additional two months in juvenile detention before beginning a six-month term in a mental health treatment facility. Then she will be released to her family. Bresha’s case has drawn support from multiple activists and organizations who see the case an example of the criminal justice system failing black women and girls who defend themselves against abuse. —Diamond Sharp

Learn more about six-year-old Japanese Instagram icon, Coco Hamamatsu.

As the number of hate crimes rise, here’s an explainer on hate crime laws and their limitations. —Upasna Barath ♦