Welcome to Wednesday! Here’s another edition of Daily Links…

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester for a special concert in a honor of the victims of the terrorist attack at her concert on May 22. Artists including Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, and others are set to play.

Watch this viral video of actress Jessica Chastain, a Cannes Film Festival jury member this year, criticize the way women are represented within the film. —Fanta Sylla

Corinne Foxx, daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, wrote an essay on how she dealt with treatment for her anxiety and what the process was like as she tried different methods of treatment. —Upasna Barath ♦