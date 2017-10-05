Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

This month we are looking at beginnings, endings, and ch-ch-ch-changes all around. Reflecting on who you were, what you were up to, and what/who was important to you gives you a sense of how you’ve evolved and where you’ve remained constant. For today’s Creative Prompt, I invite you to get into your personal time machine and visit yourself a year ago, five years ago, and 10 years ago. You aren’t trying to change anything. Just remember how things were. It is up to you if you want to go back to a big event or just an average day. Capture that moment with visual art, poetry, or prose, then send that glimpse of your former self—along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, May 15 at 6 PM ET.

Last week, we asked you write about a sacred place. Here’s where you went…