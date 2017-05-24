What is your absolute favorite thing to do with your favorite person or group of people? What is the activity that defines you all? In our last couple years of high school, my friends and I spent the majority of our free time at diners. We had a few in our rotation—one that was reserved specifically for my best friend and I very late at night, others for the whole crew. We had routines, special orders, or things we always joked about ordering (“Moons Over My Hammy” at Denny’s). We also got to know the other people at our diners. This served as inspiration as a series of vignettes that I wrote just for fun and as a way of preserving those memories. Your routine might be different. It might happen backstage at your school theater, on the playing field with your teammates, or in the bedroom of your closest friend. Maybe instead of food it involves weekly films, makeovers, or quiet time making art. Wherever you go and whatever you do, for this week’s prompt, we want you to capture it. You could draw it as a comic, paint a picture of it, or write a series of poems or vignettes about it. If you are more of a fiction writer/creator, feel free to imagine what your hang would be like if you were all from another planet or if all of the neighborhood pets had secret gatherings. Have fun with this and send the result—along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, May 29 at 6 PM ET.

Last week’s Creative Prompt asked you to compile the school year’s biggest moments. Here’s what made your highlight reel…