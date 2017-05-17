Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Whether you are graduating this year or not, the end of school is rapidly approaching. This is a time to reflect on the year’s biggest and brightest moments, so pick a few and create a compilation—kind of like a highlight reel.

Your “reel” can cover classic high school milestones, or personally significant moments, or both! Include whatever was a highlight for you. Collect visual outtakes with a collage, comic, or illustration. Or choose a written form, like a poetic ode or series of short vignettes. If one moment stands out as particularly epic, feel free to celebrate only that one as your “story of the year.” Send your highlight reel—along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, May 22 at 6 PM ET.

Last week’s Creative Prompt invited you to visit a past version of yourself. Here’s what you and you had to say to each other…