Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

School is out and the living is easy during the summertime! It may feel like you’ve waited the entire year for these next few months in the sun. Maybe you’re headed to camp, a family trip, or to your couch for a Netflix binge—whatever your plans are, enjoy them! For this week’s Creative Prompt, craft an ode to the summer of your dreams. Your ode can take the traditional form of a poem, or your can switch it up with a short story or collage. Celebrate summertime creatively and send your work along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, June 5 at 6 PM ET.

Last week’s Creative Prompt asked you to capture memories with your favorite people. Here’s what you shared…