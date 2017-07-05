Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

May’s theme is GRADUATION. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

May’s Collage Kit is about the overlap of the end and the beginning—phases that can occur simultaneously, instead of back-to-back. Use the cut-outs below to create your own collage, or to decorate a project (like a memory book) that helps you celebrate and/or commemorate. Channel the nostalgic vibes and honor what is to come.

Click here to download the first page:

Here to get the second:

Here is a page of backgrounds:

And another:

Later in May, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages you made with this kit. Send your collage to [email protected] with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM ET on Monday, May 15. In the email, please use the subject line “May Collage” and save the image file at 300 dpi, if you’re able. We can’t wait to see your creations! ♦