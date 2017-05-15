These sketches are based on emotions that bounced off Jean-Luc Godard’s films and on to me. They are a reflection of the revelation that so many small, insignificant moments in our youth can add up to something bigger than ourselves. How the choices we make over small matters can have bigger impacts on our lives to come as a whole. Then there’s also a line that the character Simon says in T2 Trainspotting: “It’s just nostalgia! You’re a tourist in your own youth. We were young; bad things happened.” The hardest thing about growing up is seeing how you become used to leaving things behind. We come and go, without even realizing that we’ve closed a chapter in our lives.