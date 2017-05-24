Words by Gracie Fisher. Photos by Naomi Yang. Collages by Savana Ogburn. Graduation season is a funny time. With high school coming to a close, you might feel stuck where you are, physically or emotionally, or like you’ll never be at home anywhere else, but there’s a definitive energy of change mixed into your day-to-day life. It’s difficult, but it’s also so exciting; it’s a first step into a new chapter of decision-making and self-discovery.



Your high school years are so formative because of where you are in your own growth and journey. I feel so lucky to have met wonderful people, to have found myself in so many ways, and to have realized what I want to fight for in life.

Music has been a constant in my life since before I can remember. I grew up around live music and going on tour. Living in a house that’s constantly filled with music and loving and living with a family like mine has shaped so much of who I am. Music has become a place of solace for me, and I couldn’t have chosen a better home.

My goldendoodle, Suki, is my truest love. I hope everyone gets to experience a love like this in their lifetime :)

This book shop is one of my favorite places in [the Boston area, where I’m from]. You can easily find a spot to be hidden among lots of weird sci-fi and murder mysteries.

Robbins Farm Park, or Skyline Park, is another place where I have multi-layered memories. These memories seem to sort themselves into seasons. From the summer, I remember distant fireworks and tiny kids darting up and around the wavy grass, identified only by glow sticks and tiny laughs. In the fall, we went, obviously, for the leaves. In the winter, it was sledding. In the spring, we would go to the highest point and just really feel and focus on the wind.

Walden Pond is very cold this time of year. I was planning on taking my socks off for this photo, but then I remembered I was wearing tights underneath my jeans, so I just waded in, in my poor, stockinged feet. I have so many memories at Walden, from so many different points in my life. They all layer on top of each other in my mind. Coming back to a place that was important to you as a child when you’re older is a special thing. You still see it as it was from your younger memories, but, after going back, it becomes heavier in a wonderful way.