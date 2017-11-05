These photos are from my birthday weekend, which I got to spend with all of my friends from out of town. We had a great time exploring Philadelphia, trying different vegan restaurants, and Goodwill hunting. Brooke and I share the same birthday, and this year we were able to celebrate together!
This is a photo of Grace, Elaine, Moira, and Brooke in my hometown.
Brooke in an in-between moment.
Claire.
My backyard and my neighbor’s house.
Self-portrait as a newly 18 year old.
The moon from the first night we were all together.
South Philadelphia.
Brooke is 20!
Philadelphia.