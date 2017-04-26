We are more than we seem, we are impossibilities within an impossible universe, we are, on the inside, solar winds, sunsets, wildflowers, crepuscular mountains, jumbles of stars, and sparks of life.
Helen Li is a photographer transplanted into the forests of North Carolina, originally from New York (and then Beijing and Chicago). She aspires to one day adventure like David Attenborough, do research in biology, and make friends with a whale. She loves noodles, sunshine, old buildings, and Studio Ghibli movies.
