Yesterday, people around the world participated in the Women’s Strike planned for International Women’s Day. All in all, multiple school districts closed due to teachers participating in the strike. In New York, at least 10 protesters were arrested. Writer Ashley C. Ford addressed the criticism surrounding the strike.

The FADER and VIBE have two good roundtables with women of color on the importance of intersectional feminism, and their experiences. —Diamond Sharp

Read this profile of Princess Nokia, one of the most badass voices in hip-hop right now. —Ugochi Egonu ♦