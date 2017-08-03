Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Good morning! Start your Wednesday with this edition of Daily Links…

Chance the Rapper donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Chance plans to continue raising money for CPS by donating $10,000 to selected schools through his nonprofit, Social Works.

Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz of Utah said that if Americans are concerned about losing government-assisted health care coverage should the Affordable Care Act be repealed, they should invest in their health care rather than “the new iPhone they just love.” The Washington Post offered this rebuttal: “Framing the consumer ‘choice’ as one between an iPhone and health coverage ignores the massive gap between the price of an iPhone and what Americans spend on health care.”

The xx released a dreamy video for their song “Say Something Loving.” The video, interspersed with clips of arcade games, sunrises, and intimate couples, is just the technicolor antidote I needed. ♦