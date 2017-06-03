A win for trans students in New York City. Plus: Daria’s long-lasting appeal, & more.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

March’s theme is APOCALYPSE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Start your week with this edition of Daily Links…

Faculty and staff in New York City schools are now required to call trans students by their pronouns. This is an important win for trans students in New York when federal laws are threatening the safety of trans students nationwide. —Ugochi Egonu

Daria was really important to me growing up. Inkoo Kang breaks down Daria’s long-lasting appeal in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary.

This essay from the zine Do What You Want, on living with Borderline Personality Disorder, is an informative read on an often misunderstood illness. —Diamond Sharp ♦

Editor’s note: This post was originally published with the title “Daily Links: Preferred Pronouns” and has been updated.