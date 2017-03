Is the singer teasing a new project? Plus: DIY culture and creative itches.

Hey, it’s March! Get it started with this edition of Daily Links…

It seems that Lorde has been teasing the release of a new project for the past couple days. Watch the mysterious clip she released yesterday:

Jenna Wortham spoke to Kassandra Piñero of Sula Collective and other zine heroes about why zines continue to thrive.

Novelist Kate Zambreno talks about soothing your creative itches and pacing yourself. ♦