Rihanna receives a prestigious award. Plus: More on Moonlight.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

March’s theme is APOCALYPSE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Hello! Start your morning with these Daily Links…

Rihanna accepted Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year award, and that brought me a lot of joy.

For MTV News, writer Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib breaks down the history of women’s rap beef. —Diamond Sharp

Academic Brittney Cooper gives insight into why the Moonlight and La La Land gaffe at the Oscars was a political moment. It ties into wider, everyday oversight of black achievement. —Micha Frazer-Carroll ♦