Lorde is back with a new single. Plus: Snapchat and women in sports.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

March’s theme is APOCALYPSE. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

It’s Friday! Get ready for the weekend with these Daily Links…

Lorde is back! The singer released the video for the first single, “Green Light,” from her new album.

Locker Room Talk is a short documentary that explores women in athletics and their relationship to empowerment, their teams, and themselves. —Emily Wood

Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc., became a publicly traded company on Thursday. Snap Inc. is valued at approximately $34 billion. —Diamond Sharp ♦