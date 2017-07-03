Happy Tuesday! Here is today’s edition of Daily Links…
Are you curious about what the Day Without a Woman strike will entail? This article breaks down the International Women’s Strike that is happening March 8.
The Supreme Court will not hear the highly publicized case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender student from Virginia. The case will now move back to the lower courts. If you want to learn more about this specific case, the ACLU has a great guide.
The Trump administration told Planned Parenthood that the organization could keep their federal funding if they stopped providing abortions. Planned Parenthood declined the offer. ♦