Collage by Ruby Aitken, using a photo via Vox.

Are you curious about what the Day Without a Woman strike will entail? This article breaks down the International Women’s Strike that is happening March 8.

Photo via the ACLU.

The Supreme Court will not hear the highly publicized case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender student from Virginia. The case will now move back to the lower courts. If you want to learn more about this specific case, the ACLU has a great guide.

Photo via The New York Times.

The Trump administration told Planned Parenthood that the organization could keep their federal funding if they stopped providing abortions. Planned Parenthood declined the offer. ♦