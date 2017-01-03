Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

In the movie Heathers, Veronica and her mean friends, the Heathers, are in charge of a lunchtime poll at their school. They go around asking people some pretty ridiculous questions and gathering the responses. In this scene, the Heathers get bored of the usual survey and ask this: “You win five million dollars in the Publisher’s Sweepstakes, and the same day…aliens land on Earth and say they’re going to blow up the world in two days. What are you going to do with the money?”

Because this month’s theme is Apocalypse, I thought it would be fun to take this lunchtime poll, in a creative sense. If aliens were going to blow up the world in two days, how would you spend five million dollars? Or if you don’t want to factor in money, how would you spend that time? Make this a fictional adventure for a character or answer for yourself. Respond in whatever way you choose, with a short visual or written piece. Send your end-of-the-world stories, poems, comics, and collages—along with your first name, last initial, age, and location—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, March 6 at 6 PM EST. We’ll be counting down with you. ♦