Last week, we asked you to tell a story about what you would do if aliens were going to blow up the world in two days. This week, let’s imagine how you or a fictional character would survive an apocalypse. It can be an apocalypse caused by zombies, meteor showers, climate change, or the dystopian fallout from an authoritarian leader. How do you (or how would your character) survive, rise up, or rebuild? What does society look like in the aftermath? This, of course, could be (and has been!) the subject of whole series of books, movies, and TV shows, so pick a moment to snapshot. Maybe it’s the day you or your character saves the world. Maybe it’s a happily ever after in a newly reformed world or community. Your survival story can be prose, poetry, or a visual depiction. Send your vision of a new tomorrow—along with your first name, last initial, age, and location—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, March 13 at 6 PM ET.

