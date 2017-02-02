Hello, everyone! It’s been almost two weeks since our new president was inaugurated. I’m sure you’ve had some difficult conversations with friends, classmates, and family members (I know I have). Protecting yourself is top priority: Hopefully you’ve been able to step away from discussions that seem like they’re escalating. But what happens when you’re accidentally stuck in an atmosphere that singles you out—like when you’re the only person of color in the room? Today I will be talking about this, and more:
- What do you do when you’re the only POC in a room full of white people?
- Is it close-minded to not want to talk about politics when you’re the only POC in a space?
- Is it wrong to avoid specific events or hanging out with certain people?