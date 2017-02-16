These images are about the power of intuition. Intuition can feel like time freezing when you trust yourself while doing something you love. Intuition is real magic when uncertainty is present.
Thank you Fany, Pau, and Sophie for modeling.
2 Comments
Add Your Comment
House Rules
- Your display name will be the name you use to log in, and the name that people see when you comment on posts. For safety reasons, no last names, addresses, or other personal information are allowed to be part of your display name. Use your first name only or a nickname. (Any display names with last names or addresses will be deleted, and you will have to re-register.)
- All comments on Rookie are moderated. Please be patient—we’ll do our best to keep up, but sometimes it may take us a bit to get to all of them.
- We reserve the right to reject comments for any reason.
these are so goodLog in to reply
Loved this. Especially number 7!Log in to reply